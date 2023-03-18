Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC

Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,998 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHH. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 19.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 13,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 105,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHH traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.81. 2,036,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,088,930. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.86 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.88.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

