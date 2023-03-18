ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.
NOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.
ServiceNow Stock Performance
NYSE NOW traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $441.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,917,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $601.62. The company has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a PE ratio of 275.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $439.00 and a 200-day moving average of $412.35.
Insider Transactions at ServiceNow
In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,016 shares of company stock valued at $28,805,543. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after buying an additional 827,285 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,154,000 after buying an additional 733,234 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after purchasing an additional 727,494 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About ServiceNow
ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ServiceNow (NOW)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.