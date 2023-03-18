ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $525.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $517.47.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NYSE NOW traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $441.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,917,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $601.62. The company has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a PE ratio of 275.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $439.00 and a 200-day moving average of $412.35.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ServiceNow will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total value of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,294.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,860,075.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 2,975 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.58, for a total transaction of $1,283,950.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,294.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,016 shares of company stock valued at $28,805,543. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $872,202,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,953,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,805,000 after buying an additional 827,285 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 135.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,706 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $494,154,000 after buying an additional 733,234 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,835,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,760,149,000 after purchasing an additional 727,494 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.