Shore Point Advisors LLC Has $12.82 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Shore Point Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,536 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for 10.5% of Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Shore Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 53.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,126,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,094,000 after buying an additional 1,789,473 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,007,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,244,000 after purchasing an additional 100,686 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares during the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,814,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,095,000 after acquiring an additional 76,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,442,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,157,000 after acquiring an additional 245,729 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

SCZ traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.75. The company had a trading volume of 955,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,853. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $67.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.75.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.