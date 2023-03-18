Shore Point Advisors LLC Invests $260,000 in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFCF. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $106,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 7,722.6% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,696,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636,355 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 250.3% during the third quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $220,000.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.68. 1,231,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,315. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $46.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.85.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

