Short Interest in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Increases By 5.8%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 892,500 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the February 13th total of 843,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 829,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LexinFintech

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in LexinFintech by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 318,874 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in LexinFintech by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in LexinFintech by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,228,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 101,714 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,485,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after buying an additional 31,750 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,229,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after buying an additional 38,467 shares during the period. 14.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LX. UBS Group upgraded LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Citigroup upgraded LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.60 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

LexinFintech Stock Performance

About LexinFintech

NASDAQ:LX opened at $2.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. LexinFintech has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $3.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.38 million, a P/E ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.70.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

