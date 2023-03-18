Siacoin One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.44 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a market cap of $226.81 million and $6.44 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Siacoin has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,286.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.19 or 0.00308539 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00012272 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00078485 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.90 or 0.00563995 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.22 or 0.00491879 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001490 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003645 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

Siacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,590,792,991 coins. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.