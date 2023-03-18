SIG (LON:SHI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $33.44

Shares of SIG plc (LON:SHI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.44 ($0.41) and traded as high as GBX 40.20 ($0.49). SIG shares last traded at GBX 39.50 ($0.48), with a volume of 530,673 shares traded.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 40 ($0.49) price objective on shares of SIG in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

The firm has a market cap of £469.05 million, a P/E ratio of 3,975.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 38.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.48.

In related news, insider Gavin Slark bought 890,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £347,100 ($423,034.73). 17.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchanting of specialist insulation and building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Benelux, Poland, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and interiors products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories and fixings, cladding and façade systems, ceiling tiles and grids, partition walls and door sets, and floor coverings.

