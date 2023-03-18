Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX) vs. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Financial Analysis

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) and Sigilon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGTX – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Abbott Laboratories has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sigilon Therapeutics has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.9% of Abbott Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.2% of Sigilon Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Abbott Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Sigilon Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abbott Laboratories 1 3 10 0 2.64 Sigilon Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Abbott Laboratories and Sigilon Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus price target of $124.67, indicating a potential upside of 28.51%. Sigilon Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 511.31%. Given Sigilon Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sigilon Therapeutics is more favorable than Abbott Laboratories.

Profitability

This table compares Abbott Laboratories and Sigilon Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abbott Laboratories 15.88% 26.09% 12.82% Sigilon Therapeutics -336.53% -81.27% -39.82%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Abbott Laboratories and Sigilon Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abbott Laboratories $43.65 billion 3.86 $6.93 billion $3.91 24.81 Sigilon Therapeutics $12.94 million 2.46 -$77.31 million ($1.35) -0.73

Abbott Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Sigilon Therapeutics. Sigilon Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Abbott Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Abbott Laboratories beats Sigilon Therapeutics on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products. The Diagnostic Products segment markets diagnostic systems and tests for blood banks, hospitals, commercial laboratories, and alternate-care testing sites. The Nutritional Products segment caters to the worldwide sales of adult and pediatric nutritional products. The Medical Devices segment includes electrophysiology, heart failure, vascular and structural heart devices for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes care products for people with diabetes, as well as neuromodulation devices for the management of chronic pain and movement disorders. The company was founded by Wallace Calvin Abbott in 1900 and is headquartered in Abbott Park, IL.

About Sigilon Therapeutics

Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops functional cures for patients with chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is SIG-001, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to prevent bleeding episodes in patients with moderate to severe Hemophilia A. The company is also developing SIG-005 to treat the non-neurological manifestations of mucopolysaccharidosis type 1; SIG-007 to provide continuous and prolonged release of functional enzyme at levels sufficient to produce clinical benefits and alleviate progression of the downstream aspects of Fabry disease; and SIG-002 to replace islet cells for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Company for the development and commercialization of SLTx product candidates for the treatment of Type 1 Diabetes. The company was formerly known as Sigilon, Inc. and changed its name to Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Sigilon Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

