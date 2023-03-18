Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Silgan Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ SLGN traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 909,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,089. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.89. Silgan has a twelve month low of $38.59 and a twelve month high of $55.41.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 5.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Silgan will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.