Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Silicom from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Shares of Silicom stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $35.50. 25,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,536. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average of $40.63. Silicom has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Silicom by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,661,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Silicom by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 591,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares during the period. Apis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Silicom by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after purchasing an additional 22,809 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its holdings in Silicom by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 147,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after buying an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicom during the third quarter valued at about $2,479,000. Institutional investors own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.

