Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Silicom (NASDAQ:SILC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Silicom from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th.
Silicom Price Performance
Shares of Silicom stock traded down $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $35.50. 25,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,536. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day moving average of $40.63. Silicom has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.11 million, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.01.
Institutional Trading of Silicom
Silicom Company Profile
Silicom Ltd. engages in the provision of networking and data infrastructure solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Its products include server adapters, smart cards, bypass switches and intelligent bypass switches. The company was founded by Avi Eizenman, Yehuda Zisapel, and Zohar Zisapel in 1987 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Silicom (SILC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Silicom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.