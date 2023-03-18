SingularityNET Trading 68.8% Higher This Week (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 9.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 18th. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001938 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 68.8% higher against the US dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $634.59 million and $294.42 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008957 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00035841 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00026093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00019993 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003626 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00206353 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,166.65 or 1.00003846 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002380 BTC.

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,840,662 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,205,321,857 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,840,661.7363875 with 1,205,321,857.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.57111337 USD and is up 14.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $453,281,733.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.