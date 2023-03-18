SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Position Increased by Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC

Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its stake in SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,245 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC owned 0.05% of SLR Investment worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in SLR Investment by 614.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SLR Investment by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in SLR Investment by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at SLR Investment

In related news, insider Michael S. Gross bought 53,294 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.69 per share, for a total transaction of $836,182.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,184,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $49,967,111.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Gross bought 34,628 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.96 per share, for a total transaction of $552,662.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,267,696 shares in the company, valued at $52,152,428.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 138,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,243. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company's stock.

SLR Investment Stock Down 2.5 %

SLR Investment Dividend Announcement

SLRC opened at $14.40 on Friday. SLR Investment Corp. has a one year low of $12.08 and a one year high of $18.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $785.59 million, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 22nd. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 455.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on SLRC. StockNews.com began coverage on SLR Investment in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on SLR Investment from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.04.

SLR Investment Profile

SLR Investment Corp. is a closed-end investment company. It provides financing for equity, debt and senior secured loans for working capital, acquisition, refinancing and growth capital requirements. It makes control investments.

