SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys Shares of 860 GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GFS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 32.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 131.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. HSBC upped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GLOBALFOUNDRIES currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.86.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Shares of GFS stock opened at $66.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.54. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $79.49.

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Articles

