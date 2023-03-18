SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Decreases Holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. cut its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF were worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 17,469.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,901,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,123,000 after buying an additional 4,874,041 shares during the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 187,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,662 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 380.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 99,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,380,000 after purchasing an additional 78,947 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,043,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,884,000 after purchasing an additional 22,238 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

BATS:IGV opened at $286.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.04. iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF has a one year low of $123.69 and a one year high of $183.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $279.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $267.95.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

