SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Increases Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLV – Get Rating) by 527.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SMLV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cowa LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 9,901.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 838,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 829,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 20,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Stock Down 2.6 %

SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF stock opened at $102.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.74. SPDR SSGA US Small Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.74 and a fifty-two week high of $117.12.

