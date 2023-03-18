SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 705 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICF. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 426.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ICF opened at $53.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.80 and its 200-day moving average is $56.58. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.80.

About iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

