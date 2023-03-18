Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Trading Down 5.1%

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.97. Approximately 415,777 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 367,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

DTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Solo Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.

The stock has a market cap of $610.57 million, a PE ratio of -91.14, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.91.

In other Solo Brands news, Director David Powers bought 15,500 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $100,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,595. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Solo Brands during the second quarter worth $66,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Solo Brands by 7.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,015,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 70,308 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Solo Brands during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Solo Brands by 13.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 62,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

