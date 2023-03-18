Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Trading Down 5.1%

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.97. Approximately 415,777 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 367,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DTC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Solo Brands from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th.
Solo Brands Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $610.57 million, a PE ratio of -91.14, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.91.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Solo Brands
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Solo Brands during the second quarter worth $66,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Solo Brands by 7.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,015,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 70,308 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Solo Brands during the second quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Solo Brands by 13.3% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 62,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367 shares during the last quarter. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Solo Brands Company Profile
Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Solo Brands (DTC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.