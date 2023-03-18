SOLVE (SOLVE) Price Up 6.9% This Week

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. In the last seven days, SOLVE has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. One SOLVE token can currently be bought for about $0.0304 or 0.00000111 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SOLVE has a total market cap of $14.65 million and $762,006.94 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SOLVE Profile

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 482,324,963 tokens. The official website for SOLVE is solve.care. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. The official message board for SOLVE is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care is a platform that leverages blockchain technology to streamline access to healthcare and simplify payments to providers. It reduces costs associated with the current healthcare system and utilizes the SOLVE token for transactions, developer rights, and platform access fees. The platform and its components are accessible to all parties for long-term benefits.”

