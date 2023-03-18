Soo Hun Jung Purchases 3,000 Shares of OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Stock

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) Director Soo Hun Jung purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $27,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 235,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,724.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
OP Bancorp Stock Performance
OP Bancorp stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 70,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,052. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
OP Bancorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.54%.
About OP Bancorp
OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.
