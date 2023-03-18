Soo Hun Jung Purchases 3,000 Shares of OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK) Stock

OP Bancorp (NASDAQ:OPBK – Get Rating) Director Soo Hun Jung purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.24 per share, for a total transaction of $27,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 235,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,175,724.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

OP Bancorp Stock Performance

OP Bancorp stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 70,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,052. OP Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get OP Bancorp alerts:

OP Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. OP Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.54%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OP Bancorp

About OP Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in OP Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in OP Bancorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 162,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of OP Bancorp by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 48.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

OP Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It offers deposit, lending, online banking, cash management, e-statements, mobile banking, zelle, and wire transfer services. The firm serves the small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and residents primarily Korean and other ethnic minority communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OP Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OP Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.