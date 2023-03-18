Sound Income Strategies LLC Buys 13,551 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 164,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,551 shares during the quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $3,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $123,031,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,422,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,680,000 after acquiring an additional 259,284 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,842,000 after acquiring an additional 147,587 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,386,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,432,000 after acquiring an additional 8,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,099,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,829,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares during the last quarter.

Global X US Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFFD traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.20. 745,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.44. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77.

Global X US Preferred ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

