Sound Income Strategies LLC Increases Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 328,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,006 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises 1.6% of Sound Income Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $12,843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,391,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,975. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The firm has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enbridge Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ENB. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

