Sourceless (STR) Trading 0.5% Higher This Week

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Sourceless token can now be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a market capitalization of $155.90 million and $9.05 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00008897 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025815 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.06 or 0.00032981 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001896 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00019641 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003635 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00206070 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000133 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,456.97 or 0.99952710 BTC.

About Sourceless

Sourceless (CRYPTO:STR) is a token. Its launch date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. Sourceless’ official website is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.0073239 USD and is down -1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $31.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.