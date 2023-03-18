SouthPeak Interactive (OTCMKTS:SOPK) versus Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Financial Analysis

SouthPeak Interactive (OTCMKTS:SOPK – Get Rating) and Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SouthPeak Interactive 0 0 0 0 N/A Freshworks 0 7 7 0 2.50

Freshworks has a consensus target price of $17.90, suggesting a potential upside of 30.37%.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SouthPeak Interactive N/A N/A N/A Freshworks -46.61% -21.13% -16.49%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SouthPeak Interactive N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Freshworks $498.00 million 8.00 -$232.13 million ($0.81) -16.95

SouthPeak Interactive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Freshworks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.4% of Freshworks shares are held by institutional investors. 45.6% of SouthPeak Interactive shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.1% of Freshworks shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SouthPeak Interactive has a beta of 3.19, suggesting that its share price is 219% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freshworks has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

SouthPeak Interactive beats Freshworks on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SouthPeak Interactive

SouthPeak Interactive Corp. is used to operate as an independent developer and publisher of interactive entertainment software. It develops, markets and publishes videogames for all gaming and entertainment hardware platforms, including home videogame consoles. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Midlothian, VA.

About Freshworks

Freshworks Inc., a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc. was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc. and changed its name to Freshworks Inc. in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

