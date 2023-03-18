SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Shares Sold by Sound Income Strategies LLC

Sound Income Strategies LLC reduced its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 61.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 69,687 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNK stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $89.91. 10,148,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,018,949. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.13 and a 200-day moving average of $91.09.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

