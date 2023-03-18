Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) Insider Keith M. Mcgahan Sells 15,733 Shares of Stock

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 15,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total value of $12,901.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,548.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of SPPI stock remained flat at $0.82 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 752,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,038. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62. The firm has a market cap of $153.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.26. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPPI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 108.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 31,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,460 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 91,972 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50,376 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

