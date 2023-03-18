Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $0.82 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $153.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPPI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.44.
Insider Transactions at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,681,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,371 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 573,790 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 392,877 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 17,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 324,000 shares during the period. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.