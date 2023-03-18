Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Spectrum Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SPPI opened at $0.82 on Friday. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.32 and a 52-week high of $1.57. The firm has a market cap of $153.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SPPI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $3.00 to $0.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.44.

Insider Transactions at Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $28,496.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,839,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,522.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 69,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.54, for a total value of $37,470.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,008,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,331.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas J. Riga sold 37,009 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total value of $28,496.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,839,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,416,522.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 202,341 shares of company stock worth $126,073. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPPI. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,681,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,371 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after acquiring an additional 573,790 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 392,877 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 17,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 324,000 shares during the period. 27.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of a pipeline of novel and targeted oncology therapies. Its product pipeline includes: Eflapegrastim, Poziotinib, and IGN002. The company was founded in December 1987 and is headquartered in Henderson, NV.

See Also

