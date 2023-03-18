Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Insider Sells £200,588.40 in Stock

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Rating) insider Nimesh Patel sold 1,812 shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of £110.70 ($134.92), for a total transaction of £200,588.40 ($244,470.93).
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Stock Down 0.8 %
SPX opened at £111 ($135.28) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,713.33, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of £116.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of £111.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.71, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.65. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,008 ($109.79) and a fifty-two week high of £131.40 ($160.15).
Spirax-Sarco Engineering Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 109.50 ($1.33) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s previous dividend of $42.50. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is currently 5,066.67%.
About Spirax-Sarco Engineering
Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes, heaters, and systems; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.
