SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Shares Down 4.8% on Insider Selling

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) traded down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $29.80 and last traded at $30.08. 252,740 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 694,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.61.

Specifically, insider Daniel Pichl sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $26,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,293. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Daniel Pichl sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $26,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,293. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Julie Hambleton sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $34,839.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $151,767. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Get SpringWorks Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SWTX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wedbush set a $45.00 price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on SpringWorks Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.40.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Stock Down 2.7 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average of $27.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 0.63.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.18). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.16 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SpringWorks Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in SpringWorks Therapeutics by 887.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in SpringWorks Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $78,000.

SpringWorks Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.