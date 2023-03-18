Stantec (NYSE:STN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.

STN traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.03. 396,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,155. Stantec has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $61.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.06 and a 200 day moving average of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,889,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,491,000 after purchasing an additional 109,180 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Stantec by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,831,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,831,000 after buying an additional 80,462 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Stantec by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,305,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,667,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Stantec by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,233,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,599,000 after buying an additional 235,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Stantec by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,031,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,997,000 after buying an additional 517,563 shares during the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stantec, Inc engages in the provision of professional services in the area of infrastructure and facilities. Its services include engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics from initial project concept and planning through to design, construction administration, commissioning, maintenance, decommissioning, and remediation.

