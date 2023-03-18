Stantec (NYSE:STN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stantec from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.29.
STN traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.03. 396,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,155. Stantec has a 12-month low of $40.92 and a 12-month high of $61.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.06 and a 200 day moving average of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Stantec Company Profile
Stantec, Inc engages in the provision of professional services in the area of infrastructure and facilities. Its services include engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics from initial project concept and planning through to design, construction administration, commissioning, maintenance, decommissioning, and remediation.
