Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on April 14th

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.
Starwood Property Trust has a payout ratio of 89.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.5%.
Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance
NYSE STWD traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.74. 55,578,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,113,712. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27.
Institutional Trading of Starwood Property Trust
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
STWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.07.
About Starwood Property Trust
Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Starwood Property Trust (STWD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.