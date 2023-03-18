Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 on April 14th

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Starwood Property Trust has a payout ratio of 89.7% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $1.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.5%.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE STWD traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.74. 55,578,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,113,712. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.27.

Institutional Trading of Starwood Property Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,314,000 after buying an additional 474,537 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Starwood Property Trust by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,761,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,330,000 after purchasing an additional 231,043 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,847,000 after purchasing an additional 325,646 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,879,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,451,000 after purchasing an additional 78,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $30,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

STWD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starwood Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.07.

About Starwood Property Trust

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.