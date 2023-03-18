Stephens Inc. AR Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,970 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564,851 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 198.9% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 6,744,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,435,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488,039 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,815,000 after buying an additional 2,944,359 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,850,000 after buying an additional 2,746,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 159.7% during the third quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,546,000 after buying an additional 2,676,545 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VTEB traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $50.27. 2,806,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,918,235. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.40. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

