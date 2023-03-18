STMicroelectronics (STM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on March 28th

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, February 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor producer on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.

STMicroelectronics has a dividend payout ratio of 5.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect STMicroelectronics to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $50.81.

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,039 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,885 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

