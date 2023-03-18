STMicroelectronics (STM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on March 28th

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, February 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the semiconductor producer on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th.
STMicroelectronics has a dividend payout ratio of 5.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect STMicroelectronics to earn $4.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.7%.
STMicroelectronics Stock Down 1.1 %
STMicroelectronics stock opened at $48.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.56. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $50.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.70.
Institutional Trading of STMicroelectronics
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 40,039 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,776 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,300 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 4,885 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.49% of the company’s stock.
About STMicroelectronics
STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.
