Stock Spirits Group (LON:STCK) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $377.00

Stock Spirits Group PLC (LON:STCK – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 377 ($4.59) and traded as low as GBX 377 ($4.59). Stock Spirits Group shares last traded at GBX 377 ($4.59), with a volume of 19,805 shares trading hands.

Stock Spirits Group Trading Up 9,900.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 377 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 377. The company has a market capitalization of £754 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32.

Stock Spirits Group Company Profile

Stock Spirits Group PLC produces and distributes branded spirits in Central and Eastern Europe, and Italy. It offers a range of spirits, such as vodka, vodka-based flavored liqueurs, rum, brandy, wines, whisky, herbal bitters, and limoncello. The company also exports its products to approximately 50 countries worldwide.

