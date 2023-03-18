StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CGI (NYSE:GIB)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.
CGI Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $91.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CGI has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $94.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.56 and its 200-day moving average is $84.24.
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.
