StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CGI (NYSE:GIB)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $91.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CGI has a 1 year low of $72.23 and a 1 year high of $94.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.56 and its 200-day moving average is $84.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CGI Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in CGI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in CGI by 650.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.