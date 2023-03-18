StockNews.com Begins Coverage on ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

ePlus Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $48.15. The stock had a trading volume of 406,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,456. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.92. ePlus has a 1-year low of $40.37 and a 1-year high of $62.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Get ePlus alerts:

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $623.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.45 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 15.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ePlus will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of ePlus

In other news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $759,981.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,350,802. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in ePlus by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ePlus by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 15,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ePlus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,137 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ePlus by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in ePlus by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,977 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ePlus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments: Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services, and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.