StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $8.83 on Thursday. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $578.63 million, a PE ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $562,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $557,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. 65.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

