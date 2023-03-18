StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Global Medical REIT from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.
Global Medical REIT Stock Performance
NYSE:GMRE opened at $8.83 on Thursday. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. The stock has a market cap of $578.63 million, a PE ratio of 44.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Global Medical REIT Company Profile
Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global Medical REIT (GMRE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.