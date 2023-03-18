StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group downgraded Hubbell from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hubbell from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hubbell from $226.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $230.00.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBB opened at $234.97 on Thursday. Hubbell has a fifty-two week low of $170.21 and a fifty-two week high of $263.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.03%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hubbell will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 9,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $2,251,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,102,480.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hubbell by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth about $743,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 24,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,868 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,581,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.