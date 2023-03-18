StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Lithia Motors in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $301.89.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Lithia Motors stock opened at $209.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $180.00 and a 12-month high of $341.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.11 by ($1.06). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 35.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $43,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lithia Motors

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 405.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 93.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 120.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

