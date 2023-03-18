StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MU. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.26.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $56.66. 26,655,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,883,324. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.78. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $48.43 and a 12 month high of $86.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,193,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,068,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,193,356. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert P. Beard sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $183,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,840 shares in the company, valued at $2,623,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,190 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 71.6% during the third quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 28,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,990 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Micron Technology by 12.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 979,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $54,134,000 after purchasing an additional 105,788 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 29.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in Micron Technology by 46.5% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 15,968 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 169.5% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 6,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute & Networking Business Unit (CNBU), Mobile Business Unit (MBU), Storage Business Unit (SBU), and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The CNBU segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.