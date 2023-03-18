StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Penns Woods Bancorp Price Performance
NASDAQ:PWOD traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.54. 3,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,601. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average is $25.36. The firm has a market cap of $166.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Penns Woods Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $28.00.
Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $17.63 million during the quarter.
About Penns Woods Bancorp
Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.
