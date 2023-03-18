StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:PWOD traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.54. 3,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,601. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day moving average is $25.36. The firm has a market cap of $166.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Penns Woods Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $17.63 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its holdings in Penns Woods Bancorp by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 26,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Penns Woods Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

