StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.
Sensient Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of SXT stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.35. The stock had a trading volume of 509,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,494. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.06 and its 200-day moving average is $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 0.90. Sensient Technologies has a 1-year low of $63.17 and a 1-year high of $89.34.
Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $348.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.42 million. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sensient Technologies
Sensient Technologies Corp. engages in the manufacture of colors, flavors, and fragrances. It operates through the following segments: Flavors and Fragrances Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors and Fragrances segment includes beverage flavors, bionutrients, savory flavors, sweet flavors, natural ingredients, and fragrance compounds and ingredients.
