StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.83.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:WAB opened at $93.26 on Thursday. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a one year low of $78.26 and a one year high of $107.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 7,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $803,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,689.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Michael Fetsko sold 7,676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total value of $803,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,244 shares in the company, valued at $3,373,689.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian Hehir sold 2,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $301,727.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,662.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,834 shares of company stock worth $9,306,731. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 233.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 40,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 28,055 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 752.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 60,707 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 34,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden boosted its stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 47,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 10,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.