StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Adient in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised their target price on Adient from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America raised Adient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Adient from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Adient from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adient presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.11.

Get Adient alerts:

Adient Stock Performance

NYSE:ADNT opened at $37.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.24. Adient has a 1-year low of $27.15 and a 1-year high of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.16 and a beta of 2.77.

Insider Activity at Adient

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.06). Adient had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Adient’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Adient will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas G. Delgrosso sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $2,016,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 617,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,914,139.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,108. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adient

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Plymouth, MI.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.