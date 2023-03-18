StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Alamo Group from $156.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of NYSE ALG opened at $173.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Alamo Group has a 1-year low of $108.35 and a 1-year high of $186.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.98.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, VP Janet S. Pollock sold 150 shares of Alamo Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.40, for a total value of $27,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,122.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Edward Rizzuti sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.21, for a total transaction of $72,578.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,812.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Alamo Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alamo Group, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of agricultural equipment and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use. Its products include tractor-mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, excavators, vacuum trucks, snow removal equipment, zero turn radius mowers, agricultural implements, and related aftermarket parts.

