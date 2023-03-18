StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Assets Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

American Assets Trust Stock Down 6.6 %

Shares of AAT opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. American Assets Trust has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $39.10.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $106.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.44 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 10.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Assets Trust will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.98 per share, for a total transaction of $879,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,077,628 shares in the company, valued at $155,566,263.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the second quarter worth $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 207.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the third quarter worth $43,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Assets Trust in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in American Assets Trust by 222.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers, office properties, mixed-use properties, and multifamily properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use. The Office segment includes rental of office space.

