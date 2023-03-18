StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Arista Networks from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. JMP Securities increased their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Arista Networks from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.89.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks Stock Up 0.4 %

ANET stock opened at $163.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.41. Arista Networks has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $164.26.

Insider Activity

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 30.87%. Arista Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,500,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,409,131.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total value of $127,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 10,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total value of $1,500,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,711 shares in the company, valued at $12,409,131.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,687 shares of company stock worth $42,260,466. 19.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arista Networks

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 126.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.