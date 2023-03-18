StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Avangrid (NYSE:AGR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Avangrid from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Avangrid from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

Avangrid Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $39.55 on Thursday. Avangrid has a twelve month low of $37.64 and a twelve month high of $51.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.47.

Institutional Trading of Avangrid

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid in the first quarter valued at $214,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Avangrid by 208.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Avangrid by 90.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Avangrid by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.96% of the company’s stock.

About Avangrid

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relates to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related to such activities.

