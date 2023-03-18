StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Cohu from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. B. Riley upped their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Cohu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Cohu Price Performance

Shares of Cohu stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.22. The stock had a trading volume of 697,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.77. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $38.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cohu

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Cohu by 166.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Cohu during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Cohu by 209.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohu during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. 90.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. The company was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, CA.

Read More

