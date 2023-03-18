StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Crocs from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.29.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Crocs stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,551,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,609,561. Crocs has a 52-week low of $46.08 and a 52-week high of $143.50. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $122.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Crocs

Crocs ( NASDAQ:CROX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The textile maker reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.47. Crocs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 118.32%. The business had revenue of $945.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crocs news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $2,615,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Rees sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $2,615,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,659,445.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 11,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.61, for a total value of $1,443,893.55. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 134,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,515,062.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,571 shares of company stock worth $8,354,696. Corporate insiders own 2.71% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crocs

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Crocs by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,224 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Crocs by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Crocs by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Crocs by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,851 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Crocs by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Crocs

(Get Rating)

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.