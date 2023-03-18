StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EGAN. TheStreet upgraded eGain from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

eGain Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $7.49. 131,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,538. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.67 million, a PE ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in eGain by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 177,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eGain during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of eGain by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 654,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of eGain by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 137,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 56,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of eGain by 181.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 130,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 84,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.05% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

