StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EGAN. TheStreet upgraded eGain from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.
eGain Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ EGAN traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $7.49. 131,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,538. eGain has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $12.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $8.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.67 million, a PE ratio of -107.00 and a beta of 0.61.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On eGain
eGain Company Profile
eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eGain (EGAN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/13 – 3/17
- This Small Tech With Big Growth Prospects Is Nearing A Buy Point
- Don’t Chase FedEx Higher, Wait For The Pullback
- 3 Stocks For A Defensive Tech Portfolio
- Milk the Dividends on These 3 Cash Cows
Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.